Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against NAU on Saturday. Brennan pointed out areas where the team needs to improve from its first game to this Saturday.
Brennan discussed how the team needs to treat this game like it would any other one even though NAU is an FCS opponent.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)