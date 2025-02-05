Versatile Texas running back Cornelius Warren signs with Arizona

Advertisement

One of the top available playmakers from Texas is no longer available. High three-star running back Cornelius Warren III signed with UNLV in December, but he was granted his release by the Rebels after head coach Barry Odom left the program for Purdue. The reset in his recruitment allowed Arizona to make a move, and the 5-foot-10, 170-pound recruit from Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Tuesday. Wednesday, on the first day of the regular signing period, the explosive back signed with Brent Brennan's program to become the latest piece of the puzzle in the team's puzzle for 2025.