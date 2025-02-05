Versatile Texas running back Cornelius Warren signs with Arizona

One of the top available playmakers from Texas is no longer available. High three-star running back Cornelius Warren III signed with UNLV in December, but he was granted his release by the Rebels after head coach Barry Odom left the program for Purdue.
The reset in his recruitment allowed Arizona to make a move, and the 5-foot-10, 170-pound recruit from Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Wednesday, on the first day of the regular signing period, the explosive back signed with Brent Brennan's program to become the latest piece of the puzzle in the team's puzzle for 2025.
Warren is now one of three high three-star prospects in Arizona's 2025 class, which now ranks 45th overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, alongside fellow Texas running back Wesley Yarbrough (Crosby, Texas) and in-state receiver Gio Richardson from Basha High School.
North Crowley put together a special season and eventually knocked off state powerhouse Austin Westlake in the 6A D1 title game to complete a perfect 16-0 run in the 2024 season.
Much of the success for North Crowley came on the offensive side of the ball where it received big contributions from a number of players including the newest UA signee.
Warren rushed for 1,607 yards and 18 touchdowns during his senior campaign to contribute to the undefeated season for North Crowley.
Purdue and Memphis were the other top schools in the picture for Warren, who visited Tucson just a couple weeks ago, and he has the potential to be an explosive piece of the Arizona offense under new coordinator Seth Doege.
Warren runs a 4.4 40-yard dash and his speed allows him to contribute in the passing game as a slot receiver as well.
Brennan's program has 27 commits in its 2025 recruiting class but most of the group signed previously in December and some of those prospects are already on campus.
