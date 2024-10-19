Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 34-7 loss to Colorado
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
Arizona took another brutal loss but this week it was to Colorado in a 34-7 game. Head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media detailing the teams inefficiencies and why they’re performing so poorly.

At the end of the day Brennan has to coach the team better and that was his main statement during the press conference. He eluded to some ways the Cats may adapt to the mistakes for the next contest, but ultimately the amount of injuries suffered in every phase is something foreign to Brennan.

