WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 34-7 loss to Colorado

in other news
Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (Colorado)
The most notable topics addressed by Wildcats' DC Duane Akina, LB Taye Brown and DB Genesis Smith on Wednesday.
Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (Colorado)
Arizona's offense spoke during Tuesday's press conference and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his five takeaways.
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (Colorado week)
Arizona offensive unit speaks to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
What was said: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Colorado)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference follow lopsided loss to BYU.
Arizona opponent first look: Colorado
Arizona prepares for Colorado as it's next opponent and here is the first look of the opposing Buffaloes.
in other news
Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (Colorado)
The most notable topics addressed by Wildcats' DC Duane Akina, LB Taye Brown and DB Genesis Smith on Wednesday.
Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (Colorado)
Arizona's offense spoke during Tuesday's press conference and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his five takeaways.
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (Colorado week)
Arizona offensive unit speaks to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Arizona took another brutal loss but this week it was to Colorado in a 34-7 game. Head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media detailing the teams inefficiencies and why they’re performing so poorly.
At the end of the day Brennan has to coach the team better and that was his main statement during the press conference. He eluded to some ways the Cats may adapt to the mistakes for the next contest, but ultimately the amount of injuries suffered in every phase is something foreign to Brennan.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)
- WR
- RB
- PRO
- CB
- TE
- S
- PRO
- ATH
- OT
- CB