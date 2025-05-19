Arizona, Florida announce season-opening matchup in Las Vegas

Arizona and Florida last squared off on the hardwood back in 2015 in a memorable matchup on a memorable day for the Wildcats. Tommy Lloyd's team will battle the national champions to open the 2025-26 season with Arizona and Florida set to meet in the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 3, it was announced Monday.

Lloyd and UA is in the midst of setting up a challenging nonconference schedule, and the Wildcats will waste no time with the heavy hitters as the Gators make their way out west for a meeting with UA for the first time since the Dec. 12, 2015 matchup at McKale Center that was won by Arizona, 65-64.

TNT will broadcast the event that will also feature a matchup between Villanova and BYU.

"Opening the season in the Hall of Fame Series against a team like Florida in Las Vegas is a tremendous opportunity for our program and our fans," Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement released by the program. "I know T-Mobile Arena will be rocking that night, and we look forward to competing against one of the best teams in the country on opening night."

Arizona and Florida have split their all-time series, 2-2, with the Wildcats winning the initial meeting between the two teams back in 2001 during the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Madison Square Garden, before the Gators won the next two matchups.

The two teams have played in neutral court matchups in two of their four previous meetings.

This is just the latest high-profile matchup announced by Lloyd's program following previous announcements about UA's road matchup with Connecticut and a home contest against Auburn slated for this fall.

The Wildcats are set to bring in one of the top recruiting classes this fall while also returning multiple key players highlighted by Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka.