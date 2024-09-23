WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Utah)

He dives into how the team has progressed health and execution wise during the time without a game to play along with early insights about No. 10 Utah.

Coach Brennan spoke to the media following Arizona’s bye week after losing 31-7 at Kansas State.

