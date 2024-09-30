WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Texas Tech week)
Arizona's head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media in his weekly Monday presser following the Wildcats' 23-10 upset win over the then ranked No. 10 Utah. On route to the Big 12 home opener taking on Texas Tech in a late night clash Saturday night, Brennan discussed his takeaways from the teams last on-field action.
He revealed a change in offensive play-calling duties along with the positive play from Big 12 defensive player of the week Tacario Davis and other insights the staff took from the game.
