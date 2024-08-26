Embed content not available

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan held his first Monday press conference of the 2024 season as the Wildcats prepare for their first game against New Mexico. Brennan shared that star receiver Tetairoa McMillan will be ready to go and play in the game this upcoming weekend.

