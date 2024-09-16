Advertisement
Published Sep 16, 2024
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Bye Week)
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
Twitter
@CoeinKinney
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Monday recapping the team’s 31-7 loss against Kansas State last Friday night and spoke on the group’s mindset heading into the bye week.

He mentioned that there remains no update on running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s status and that there’s no current timeline on Malachi Riley’s injury suffered in week 3 but Arizona is focused on getting healthy and fixing mishaps before traveling to No. 12 Utah in two weeks for the beginning of Big 12 conference play.

