WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (ASU week)

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against in-state rival ASU. Brennan talked about UA's loss to TCU and how what the mentality is on the team as they head into the final game of the season with no bowl game chance.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)