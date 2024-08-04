WATCH: Arizona DC Duane Akina training camp interview (Day 4)
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media following the conclusion of Day 4 from training camp. Akina talked about the linebacking starting jobs and the progression of second year players.
