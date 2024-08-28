WATCH: Arizona DC Duane Akina's Wednesday press conference (New Mexico)
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' 2024 season opening game against New Mexico. Akina talked about the excitement level of his defensive unit to get on the field and play against a opponent's offense rather than their own.
Akina went into detail about how the coaching staff has prepared for the player-to-coach communication with the new technology in the helmets. And he shared how that player communication for the defense will change with who is on the field.
