Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina talked about the depth that the staff was able to bring in on the defensive of the ball and on the defensive line. Akina was clear that he didn't have a set number of guys that he would play during the season, but felt that the team had enough to compete throughout the 2024 schedule.

Akina went into detail on the new headset piece to the college game that allows coaches to talk to players on the field throughout games. He shared that the player wearing the helmet with the mic in it could change throughout the game depending on who is on the field and what the situation is the team is facing.