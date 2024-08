Embed content not available

Arizona defensive backs Genesis Smith and Owen Goss spoke to the media following the end of Day 10 of training camp. The duo talked about working at the stars (nickel0 position and how it is important to be versatile as a defensive back with this staff. Plus, Goss shared his tory on how he ended up in Tucson after spending last season at Colgate.

