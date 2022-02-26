WATCH: Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd & guard Justin Kier after Colorado loss

Arizona losing streak at CU Events Center continued Saturday as the Wildcats lost their fifth consecutive game in Boulder. The 79-63 loss to Colorado also ended UA's nine-game winning streak dropping the team to 25-3 on the season. Arizona will now regroup before playing USC on the road Tuesday night.

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Justin Kier spoke with reporters after Saturday's game to discuss the Wildcats' first loss in over a month.