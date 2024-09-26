Arizona is set to return to the field after a bye week when it heads out to Salt Lake City for a matchup with No. 10 Utah. The Utes have been without quarterback Cameron Rising in recent weeks, but there is a chance he could return for Saturday's game with the Wildcats.

Thursday, UA head coach Brent Brennan spoke with reporters about the matchup and what he expects for the Wildcats come Saturday against the Utes.