Published Oct 14, 2024
WATCH: Arizona coach Brent Brennan reviews loss to BYU
Arizona has lost three of its last four games, including its last two, following a defeat to BYU on Saturday in Provo. The Wildcats now will prepare for different type of challenge as the Deion Sanders show comes to Tucson this week when Colorado makes its way to the desert on Saturday.

Monday, UA head coach Brent Brennan took some time to speak with reporters about where his team is at now through six games and provided his thoughts on the loss to the Cougars plus more.

Video shot by staff writer Coein Kinney.

