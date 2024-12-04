WATCH: Arizona coach Brent Brennan breaks down 2025 early signing class

Arizona signed 20 recruits Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. It is the first full recruiting cycle for Brent Brennan with the Wildcats, and Arizona addressed a number of needs over the last several months.
The group is highlighted by four-star receiver Isaiah Mizell, and the UA head coach took some time Wednesday to speak about the standout pass catcher from Orlando plus a number of other newcomers to the program.
