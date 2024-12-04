Published Dec 4, 2024
WATCH: Arizona coach Brent Brennan breaks down 2025 early signing class
Staff
GOAZCATS.com
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona signed 20 recruits Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. It is the first full recruiting cycle for Brent Brennan with the Wildcats, and Arizona addressed a number of needs over the last several months.

The group is highlighted by four-star receiver Isaiah Mizell, and the UA head coach took some time Wednesday to speak about the standout pass catcher from Orlando plus a number of other newcomers to the program.

Advertisement

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)