WATCH: Arizona CBs Tacario Davis and Emmanuel Karnley talk after practice

Arizona is coming off a big road victory against Utah to secure its first Big 12 victory, and now the Wildcats will turn their attention to Texas Tech this weekend. Against the Utes, two of the key players were cornerbacks Tacario Davis and Emmanuel Karnley, who combined for seven pass breakups in the win.

Wednesday, the two UA cornerbacks spoke about their experiences in the game against the Utes and more.

Video provided courtesy of Arizona Athletics.