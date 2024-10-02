WATCH: Arizona CB coach Chip Viney breaks down his group ahead of TTU game

Arizona's cornerbacks were key in helping the Wildcats defeat then-No. 10 Utah last weekend with their ability to break up passes and make plays in the secondary. Wednesday, cornerbacks coach Chip Viney spoke with reporters about the play of his group in addition to looking ahead towards this week's matchup against one of the top passing offenses in the Big 12.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)