Noah Fifita suffering rocky start to Arizona's season

Arizona QB Noah Fifita faces early-season struggles impacting the offenses momentum.

 • Coein Kinney
Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Arizona loses to Texas Tech 28-22 and our staff has you covered with their recap of the game.

 • Troy Hutchison
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media following it’s 28-22 defeat against Texas Tech.

 • Coein Kinney
WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Noah Fifita and Dalton Johnson spoke to the media after Arizona’s 28-22 loss to Texas Tech.

 • Coein Kinney
RECAP: Arizona's offense shows up sluggish in 28-22 loss to Texas Tech

Arizona's offense falls asleep in a late night kickoff against Texas Tech in 28-22 loss.

 • Troy Hutchison

Published Oct 2, 2024
WATCH: Arizona CB coach Chip Viney breaks down his group ahead of TTU game
Arizona's cornerbacks were key in helping the Wildcats defeat then-No. 10 Utah last weekend with their ability to break up passes and make plays in the secondary. Wednesday, cornerbacks coach Chip Viney spoke with reporters about the play of his group in addition to looking ahead towards this week's matchup against one of the top passing offenses in the Big 12.

Video provided courtesy of Arizona Athletics.

