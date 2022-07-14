 GOAZCATS - WATCH: Arizona-bound WR Jackson Holman talks Wildcats commitment
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-14 13:49:05 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Arizona-bound WR Jackson Holman talks Wildcats commitment

Receiver Jackson Holman committed to Arizona over Utah and Vanderbilt earlier this month.
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Receiver Jackson Holman made the decision to commit to Arizona earlier this month. The 6-foot-4 prospect from Mission Viejo High School saw his recruitment take off in a short amount of time leaving him with several options to choose from this summer. He spent June on the road taking official visits to UA, Utah and Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats were the first school to host the 2023 prospect, but in the end he came back to that experience in Tucson and felt UA is where he needs to be in the future. Holman's commitment to Jedd Fisch's program continues a recruiting trend in Southern California for the Wildcats and gives the team another tall playmaker at the receiver spot.

Fisch's offense sold Holman on Arizona being the right fit since there are similarities with what the Wildcats want to do and what the rising senior is already familiar with in his high school offense at Mission Viejo.

We caught up with the recent Arizona commit to discuss what went into his decision, what sold him on UA being the right spot plus his relationship with Fisch, receivers coach Kevin Cummings and much more.

Watch the full interview from the Battle at the Beach passing tournament in California by hitting the play button below:

***

