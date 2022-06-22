WATCH: Arizona-bound guard KJ Lewis at the Pangos All-American Camp
KJ Lewis made his commitment to Arizona back in early March, so he is now free to fully focus on improving his game this offseason knowing he already has already decided on his future home. The four-star guard has continued to fine tune his game in preparation for his senior season and eventually his move to college.
Lewis had his full game on display earlier this month when he participated in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas with the 6-foot-4 standout guard eventually landing in the top-30 Cream of the Crop game by the end of the week.
GOAZCATS.com was in attendance and watched Lewis over the course of the event's three days. Get a glimpse of what to expect from Lewis before he makes his arrival in Tucson next summer.
Lewis showcased a variety of skills in the event from his ability to attack the basket, to his passing ability in addition to his knack for making shots from behind the 3-point line.
Watch all of that and more in the full highlight video below.
