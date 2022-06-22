WATCH: Arizona-bound guard KJ Lewis at the Pangos All-American Camp

Lewis had his full game on display earlier this month when he participated in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas with the 6-foot-4 standout guard eventually landing in the top-30 Cream of the Crop game by the end of the week.

GOAZCATS.com was in attendance and watched Lewis over the course of the event's three days. Get a glimpse of what to expect from Lewis before he makes his arrival in Tucson next summer.

Lewis showcased a variety of skills in the event from his ability to attack the basket, to his passing ability in addition to his knack for making shots from behind the 3-point line.

Watch all of that and more in the full highlight video below.

