WATCH: Adia Barnes, Arizona players recap win over UT Arlington

Arizona's women's basketball team opened it's season confidently taking down UT Arlington in a performance that demonstrated many areas the Wildcats have improved in 2024. Head coach Adia Barnes spoke to the media and recapped the 73-54 win, and she was pleased with the added depth showcased throughout the contest with seven players scoring eight or more points — a valuable piece that wasn't present last season. The game wasn't perfect on the part of Arizona, and Barnes discussed the areas that can be cleaned up as well.

After an impressive win over the Mavericks, Arizona players Isis Beh along with Mailien Rolf and Breya Cunningham also spoke to the media after the victory. Beh and Cunningham really dominated the game in the post by combining for 20 points and 18 rebounds. Cunningham also went for a double-double.

The trio recapped the performance discussing inefficiencies, improvements from last season and how Arizona can build on the win moving forward this season.