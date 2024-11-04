WATCH: Adia Barnes, Arizona players recap win over UT Arlington

Advertisement

in other news

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

The GOAZCATS.com staff breaks down the Wildcats lackluster 56-12 loss to UCF in this week's Sunday rewind.

Premium content
 • Troy Hutchison
Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Full transcript of the UA head coach's postgame comments after Saturday's loss for the Wildcats in Orlando.

 • Matt Moreno
WATCH: Head coach Brent Brennan reacts to Arizona's lopsided loss to UCF

WATCH: Head coach Brent Brennan reacts to Arizona's lopsided loss to UCF

The Wildcats' head coach called his team's performance against the Knights "totally unacceptable" after the game.

Forums content
 • Matt Moreno
RECAP: Arizona demolished in disastrous road loss to UCF

RECAP: Arizona demolished in disastrous road loss to UCF

Arizona fell 56-12 to UCF in embarrassing blowout fashion Saturday in Orlando.

 • Coein Kinney
GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. UCF

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. UCF

Come join the conversation as our staff keeps you updated throughout the Arizona-UCF game.

Premium contentForums content
 • Troy Hutchison

in other news

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

The GOAZCATS.com staff breaks down the Wildcats lackluster 56-12 loss to UCF in this week's Sunday rewind.

Premium content
 • Troy Hutchison
Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Everything Brent Brennan said following Arizona's 56-12 loss to UCF

Full transcript of the UA head coach's postgame comments after Saturday's loss for the Wildcats in Orlando.

 • Matt Moreno
WATCH: Head coach Brent Brennan reacts to Arizona's lopsided loss to UCF

WATCH: Head coach Brent Brennan reacts to Arizona's lopsided loss to UCF

The Wildcats' head coach called his team's performance against the Knights "totally unacceptable" after the game.

Forums content
 • Matt Moreno
Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: Adia Barnes, Arizona players recap win over UT Arlington
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CoeinKinney
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arizona's women's basketball team opened it's season confidently taking down UT Arlington in a performance that demonstrated many areas the Wildcats have improved in 2024. Head coach Adia Barnes spoke to the media and recapped the 73-54 win, and she was pleased with the added depth showcased throughout the contest with seven players scoring eight or more points — a valuable piece that wasn't present last season. The game wasn't perfect on the part of Arizona, and Barnes discussed the areas that can be cleaned up as well.

After an impressive win over the Mavericks, Arizona players Isis Beh along with Mailien Rolf and Breya Cunningham also spoke to the media after the victory. Beh and Cunningham really dominated the game in the post by combining for 20 points and 18 rebounds. Cunningham also went for a double-double.

The trio recapped the performance discussing inefficiencies, improvements from last season and how Arizona can build on the win moving forward this season.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

Arizona
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement