RIVERSIDE, California — Carter Bryant is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, and Wednesday he became one of the most important recruits to land at Arizona under head coach Tommy Lloyd. The elite wing prospect committed to the Wildcats over Louisville and a host of other offers including programs such as Duke and UCLA.

Ultimately, the persistence from UA's staff pushed the program over the top in a decision that came down to the very end of the process. Bryant will now head into his senior year knowing where he will play in college, and Bryant spent some time to talk exclusively with GOAZCATS.com after announcing his decision Wednesday in a gym he grew up playing in at Bobby Bonds Park in Riverside.

Watch our full interview with the newest 2024 Arizona commit below: