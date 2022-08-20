 GOAZCATS - WATCH: 2024 QB Myles Jackson talks early Arizona interest
WATCH: 2024 QB Myles Jackson talks early Arizona interest

2024 Arizona quarterback target Myles Jackson accounted for seven touchdowns and over 500 yards passing in his season debut this week.
2024 Arizona quarterback target Myles Jackson accounted for seven touchdowns and over 500 yards passing in his season debut this week. (Matt Moreno | Rivals.com)
Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

SANTA ANA, CaliforniaMyles Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks on the West Coast in the 2024 class. He already has a lengthy offer list with Power Five schools from across the country in pursuit of the Rivals250 prospect from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California.

Jackson accounted for seen touchdowns in his team's season-opening win this week, and we caught up with him afterward to talk about the victory, his junior season plus his thoughts on on how Arizona is going to factor into his recruitment moving forward.

Watch the full interview below:

{{ article.author_name }}