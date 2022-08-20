WATCH: 2024 QB Myles Jackson talks early Arizona interest
SANTA ANA, California — Myles Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks on the West Coast in the 2024 class. He already has a lengthy offer list with Power Five schools from across the country in pursuit of the Rivals250 prospect from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California.
Jackson accounted for seen touchdowns in his team's season-opening win this week, and we caught up with him afterward to talk about the victory, his junior season plus his thoughts on on how Arizona is going to factor into his recruitment moving forward.
Watch the full interview below:
*
*
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news