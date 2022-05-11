 GOAZCATS - WATCH: 2022 OL Wendell Moe talks Arizona commitment decision
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-11 13:41:04 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: 2022 OL Wendell Moe talks Arizona commitment decision

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

LONG BEACH, California — Offensive lineman Wendell Moe was previously committed to Morgan State, but he asked to be released from his pledge when that program went through a coaching change. Looking for an opportunity, Arizona defensive coordinator and area recruiter Johnny Nansen connected with Moe to get him out on a visit to see the Wildcats. Before that visit to Tucson came to an end, the 6-foot-3 lineman decided he had found his next home and committed to the program.

Though he is a late addition to the 2022 class for UA, Moe will come in at a position of need with the Wildcats looking to bolster their offensive line for the future. Moe feels confident about his ability to make an impact with the team.

In this exclusive interview from Long Beach Poly's spring college showcase, Moe discusses how his commitment came together in such a short amount of time in addition to how he managed to overcome hardships to land at a Power Five school. Plus he gives his thoughts on the team and his new coach, Brennan Carroll, plus much more.

Watch the full interview below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}