WATCH: 2022 OL Wendell Moe talks Arizona commitment decision

Though he is a late addition to the 2022 class for UA, Moe will come in at a position of need with the Wildcats looking to bolster their offensive line for the future. Moe feels confident about his ability to make an impact with the team.

In this exclusive interview from Long Beach Poly's spring college showcase, Moe discusses how his commitment came together in such a short amount of time in addition to how he managed to overcome hardships to land at a Power Five school. Plus he gives his thoughts on the team and his new coach, Brennan Carroll, plus much more.

Watch the full interview below.