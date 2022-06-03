VISITOR BREAKDOWN: Arizona hosting several key 2023 targets for visits

There are numerous reasons for that, but the biggest one is that pushing the trips until this month allows coaches to focus solely on hosting those prospects with spring ball and the current players taking up much of the attention in April and May.

This weekend marks the first in of four big official visit weekends for college football programs. The period for taking official visits actually began in April, but most schools have put off hosting large groups of official visitors until June.

Jedd Fisch and Arizona's coaching staff took full advantage of June last year and loaded up on commitments early in the summer thanks to successful official visits during this time of year. It helped sparked the Wildcats to eventually sign the top-rated class in the Pac-12 for 2022.

UA has already established some strong pieces for 2023, including four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman, but the Wildcats are looking to hit a new level in the coming weeks and months.

A big portion of Arizona's eventual 2023 class is likely to come from the visits that take place this month making it an important stretch for Fisch and his staff. The first group in Tucson this weekend is a large one and it is highlighted by some talented defensive prospects.

Here is a rundown of who is expected on campus at Arizona this weekend as the Wildcats open up a busy stretch of recruiting.