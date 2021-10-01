Arizona is set to host its annual Red-Blue Game this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. MST. It will be the first time Tommy Lloyd will take the floor at McKale Center as the team's head coach in front of fans. It will be the first time fans will be in the arena since early in 2020. There is certainly plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage as the Wildcats welcome in a bevy of new faces this year.

There are also several key returners for the team this season with the Wildcats looking to regroup after a coaching change earlier this year.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to look back at what we learned during the team's local media day earlier this week plus look ahead to Saturday's Red-Blue Game.

What will we be watching out for this weekend? We break that all down for you in this preview video.