Arizona is just a day away from its next game as the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) travel to Pullman to take on Washington State (5-5, 4-3) in a Friday night matchup on the Palouse. It will be cold, but the Wildcats will have an opportunity to bounce back from their nine-point loss to Utah last week in the home finale.

UA's red zone issues have been a big topic of conversation this week in addition to the team's potential to overlook Friday night's game with the Territorial Cup matchup against rival Arizona State now just a week away.

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to preview this week's game between the Wildcats and Cougars. Watch the full preview in the video below.

