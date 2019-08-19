Video: Kevin Sumlin press conference highlights
Arizona takes on Hawaii to open the season this Saturday in Honolulu, but before his team jumps on a plane to begin its 2019 schedule head coach Kevin Sumlin met with the media for his first weekly press conference of the season.
Earlier in the day the Wildcats released their first depth chart of the year and there were plenty of new names represented including players who made position changes and newcomers taking starting jobs.
Have a listen to some of the most notable things Sumlin had to say about his team, the depth chart plus his impressions of Hawaii heading into game week.
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin talks about what he’s looking forward to this season as the Wildcats open up against Hawaii this weekend pic.twitter.com/G8CpmDASjy— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 19, 2019
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin talks about his relationship with Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich plus gives his thoughts on the Warriors and standout QB Cole McDonald pic.twitter.com/wIjCjqh6St— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) August 19, 2019
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin discusses how former quarterback Jamarye Joiner was able to work his way up the depth chart at receiver heading into Saturday’s game against Hawaii pic.twitter.com/1vcKXzG52o— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) August 19, 2019
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin discusses how defensive tackle newcomers Myles Tapusoa and Trevon Mason moved to the top of the Wildcats’ depth chart ahead of the season opener against Hawaii this Saturday pic.twitter.com/qPvlFrH8KF— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 19, 2019
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin talks about Anthony Pandy, Day Day Coleman, Derrion Clark and the depth the Wildcats now have at linebacker to go with Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II pic.twitter.com/FQCv6M4hPC— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) August 19, 2019
For a more detailed breakdown of Arizona's first depth chart make sure to click this link where you will find a closer look at who will be starting for the Wildcats this weekend plus analysis of some of the key position battles that took place throughout camp. You can also click this link to see a more extended breakdown of what Sumlin had to say Monday afternoon.
Also, don't forget that we currently have one of the best promotions you will see all season going on. For a limited time use the promo code "adidas" when signing up for a new annual subscription and you will get a $75 eCard to the adidas store plus 25 percent off your first year here at GOAZCATS.com. Click the photo above for more information and the correct links to follow so that you can claim your deal.