Arizona takes on Hawaii to open the season this Saturday in Honolulu, but before his team jumps on a plane to begin its 2019 schedule head coach Kevin Sumlin met with the media for his first weekly press conference of the season.

Earlier in the day the Wildcats released their first depth chart of the year and there were plenty of new names represented including players who made position changes and newcomers taking starting jobs.

Have a listen to some of the most notable things Sumlin had to say about his team, the depth chart plus his impressions of Hawaii heading into game week.