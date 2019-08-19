News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 15:40:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Kevin Sumlin press conference highlights

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona takes on Hawaii to open the season this Saturday in Honolulu, but before his team jumps on a plane to begin its 2019 schedule head coach Kevin Sumlin met with the media for his first weekly press conference of the season.

Earlier in the day the Wildcats released their first depth chart of the year and there were plenty of new names represented including players who made position changes and newcomers taking starting jobs.

Have a listen to some of the most notable things Sumlin had to say about his team, the depth chart plus his impressions of Hawaii heading into game week.

For a more detailed breakdown of Arizona's first depth chart make sure to click this link where you will find a closer look at who will be starting for the Wildcats this weekend plus analysis of some of the key position battles that took place throughout camp. You can also click this link to see a more extended breakdown of what Sumlin had to say Monday afternoon.

Dmcitrzpo1slcjkccuiv

Also, don't forget that we currently have one of the best promotions you will see all season going on. For a limited time use the promo code "adidas" when signing up for a new annual subscription and you will get a $75 eCard to the adidas store plus 25 percent off your first year here at GOAZCATS.com. Click the photo above for more information and the correct links to follow so that you can claim your deal.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}