VIDEO: Incoming DE Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei talks Arizona at the Polynesian Bowl

Incoming Arizona defensive end Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei has one more game to play before the end of his high school career. The California-based prospect has ties back to Hawaii, and he will take part in this week's Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu. Monday, he made his arrival to the event and he spoke with Rivals.com about the week ahead, his thoughts on the Wildcats and much more.

