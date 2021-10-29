Arizona heads out to Los Angeles this week still seeking its first win of the season. The Wildcats' losing streak is now at 19 games, but the team continues to push forward with the hope of ending that streak and giving head coach Jedd Fisch his first victory with the program. USC has struggled this season and heads into Saturday's matchup at the Coliseum with a losing record coming off a loss to Notre Dame.

Could this be the game Arizona gets right and finally breaks its losing streak?

GOAZCATS.com reporter Averie Klonowski is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to discuss that and break down what to watch for and who to know heading into this weekend's matchup in LA.