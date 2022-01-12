VIDEO: Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd talks recent scheduling hurdles
Arizona thought there was a chance it would play UCLA during a down time in its schedule. Instead, the Bruins hosted Long Beach State while the Wildcats sat at home. UA has had several games impacted by health and safety protocols for other teams but will finally return to the floor once again this week. Wednesday, head coach Tommy Lloyd gave his thoughts on the scheduling situation this year plus much more.
