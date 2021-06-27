PHOENIX — Gilbert-Perry rising junior wing Cody Williams has created plenty of buzz the last two weekends as coaches began hitting the road again. Williams has gained several new offers in the last week. His combination of size, skill and upside has brought him plenty of attention, and Arizona is one of the schools now involved in the process.

UA's staff watched him again this weekend with head coach Tommy Lloyd getting another opportunity to watch the 6-foot-7 recruit, who is the younger brother of Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.

GOAZCATS.com caught up with him at the Section 7 Finals in Phoenix to discuss his recruitment, Arizona's involvement and more.

Watch the full video interview with Willams below.

