Video: An introduction with 2023 wing Cody Williams at the Section 7 Finals
PHOENIX — Gilbert-Perry rising junior wing Cody Williams has created plenty of buzz the last two weekends as coaches began hitting the road again. Williams has gained several new offers in the last week. His combination of size, skill and upside has brought him plenty of attention, and Arizona is one of the schools now involved in the process.
UA's staff watched him again this weekend with head coach Tommy Lloyd getting another opportunity to watch the 6-foot-7 recruit, who is the younger brother of Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.
GOAZCATS.com caught up with him at the Section 7 Finals in Phoenix to discuss his recruitment, Arizona's involvement and more.
Watch the full video interview with Willams below.
***
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news