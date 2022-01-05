VIDEO: Adia Barnes previews Arizona's return to floor after 3-week break

Arizona's fourth-ranked women's basketball team will finally take the floor again Friday after an extended break because of a pause in the program plus game postponements due to COVID-19 protocols for UA and its opponents. The Wildcats will take on Washington State this Friday night at McKale Center in their first game since facing NAU back on Dec. 17.

Wednesday, head coach Adia Barnes took time to speak with reporters, virtually, Wednesday to preview the matchup and discuss the status of her team entering the matchup in addition to detailing her own experience after testing positive for the virus.

She also updates the latest with Arizona's process for rescheduling postponed games and provides an injury update on forward Lauren Ware.