MISSION VIEJO, California — Arizona's recruiting class now sits at 10 prospects. Back in February three-star defensive back Tacario Davis became just the second recruit to commit in new head coach Jedd Fisch's first full class with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3 prospect has remained locked in with his pledge since that time as he continues to fine tune his skill set.

Davis and his Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan squad were in action over the weekend at the South County Classic passing tournament in Orange County, California allowing the Arizona commit an opportunity to face some strong competition this offseason.

GOAZCATS.com took some time to chat with Davis after one of his team's games to get some insight into his decision to pick the Wildcats several months ago in addition to getting an update about his continued development.

Davis has impressive length for a cornerback, and that is a big part of why defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker made him such a big priority early in the cycle.

Watch our full interview with Davis from the South County Classic in the video below.

