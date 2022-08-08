Veteran Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts taking on leadership role in camp
Arizona redshirt senior Jerry Roberts knew his season was over as soon as the injury happened last year when he suffered a broken leg in a game against Washington State.
"I was like [my] season is over, let's get ready for next season," Roberts said.
The next season has arrived as the Wildcats are now several days into fall camp and closing in on the first full week of preparations for the opener. While defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen isn't ready to declare him "fully healthy," Roberts doesn't have the same hesitation suggesting he is "150% healthy" in his recovery from the leg injury.
Roberts is joined by a lot of inexperience among the linebacker group for the Wildcats this season, including sophomores Ammon Allen and Malik Reed who have combined to play in four total college football games entering this season.
Both Allen and Reed have combined for eight career tackles while UA's other top likely contributor at the position, Kolbe Cage, has yet to record any stats in his college career.
Despite the inexperience, Roberts has seen the development of the group starting in spring camp and now into the late-summer training camp.
"We excel extremely, especially me being one of the older guys and watching those young guys progress." Roberts said.
