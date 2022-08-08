Veteran Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts taking on leadership role in camp

Arizona redshirt senior Jerry Roberts knew his season was over as soon as the injury happened last year when he suffered a broken leg in a game against Washington State.

"I was like [my] season is over, let's get ready for next season," Roberts said.

The next season has arrived as the Wildcats are now several days into fall camp and closing in on the first full week of preparations for the opener. While defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen isn't ready to declare him "fully healthy," Roberts doesn't have the same hesitation suggesting he is "150% healthy" in his recovery from the leg injury.