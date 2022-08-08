 GOAZCATS - Veteran Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts taking on leadership role in camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-08 13:59:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Veteran Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts taking on leadership role in camp

Jerry Roberts missed the end of the 2021 season after suffering a broken leg in a game against Washington State last November.
Jerry Roberts missed the end of the 2021 season after suffering a broken leg in a game against Washington State last November. (Ted S. Warren | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona redshirt senior Jerry Roberts knew his season was over as soon as the injury happened last year when he suffered a broken leg in a game against Washington State.

"I was like [my] season is over, let's get ready for next season," Roberts said.

The next season has arrived as the Wildcats are now several days into fall camp and closing in on the first full week of preparations for the opener. While defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen isn't ready to declare him "fully healthy," Roberts doesn't have the same hesitation suggesting he is "150% healthy" in his recovery from the leg injury.

Roberts is joined by a lot of inexperience among the linebacker group for the Wildcats this season, including sophomores Ammon Allen and Malik Reed who have combined to play in four total college football games entering this season.

Both Allen and Reed have combined for eight career tackles while UA's other top likely contributor at the position, Kolbe Cage, has yet to record any stats in his college career.

Despite the inexperience, Roberts has seen the development of the group starting in spring camp and now into the late-summer training camp.

"We excel extremely, especially me being one of the older guys and watching those young guys progress." Roberts said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}