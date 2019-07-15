Watch list season continues as conference media days get underway. The Pac-12 will have its media day next week in Los Angeles, but with training camp right around the corner for many programs the watch lists are starting to be released and three Arizona players had their names show up Monday as a couple more watch lists were announced. Not since Scooby Wright back in 2014 have the Wildcats had a player win one of the national awards, but UA has a few players who are gaining some early recognition heading into the season. Here's a look at the players who were named to watch lists Monday.

Tate, Taylor make Maxwell Award watch list

Arizona's two most prominent offensive players had their names listed Monday as the Maxwell Football Club released its preseason watch list that featured several players from across the country including UA quarterback Khalil Tate and running back JJ Taylor. There are nine other players from the conference on the watch list including Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin. UA and Colorado (Steven Montez, Laviska Shenault) are the only two teams in the Pac-12 with multiple players on the list. The Maxwell Award goes to college football's best player each season and the award is now in its 83rd year. Last year Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the award. Tate and Taylor will return for their final season together in UA's backfield as Tate is now going into his senior year looking to rebound from a bit of a disappointing 2018 that ended with the Wildcats on the outside looking in on a bowl game. Taylor was one of the top backs in the country during his redshirt sophomore year and was a member of the Pac-12's first team. He also earned third-team Associated Press All-America honors after gaining more than 2,100 all-purpose yards in the 2018 season. Tate had to work through an ankle injury throughout the season, but he still finished with over 2,700 total yards and 26 passing touchdowns. The Maxwell Award semifinalists will be announced in late October before a list of three finalists is released in late November.

The 2019 Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award Watch Lists have been released! Who do you think is the favorite to win this year? https://t.co/fbGWG2VjY3 pic.twitter.com/0CV5dFv54N — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 15, 2019

Schooler named to Bednarik Award watch list

Like his teammates on the offensive side of the ball, junior middle linebacker Colin Schooler is an important piece to the Wildcats as he gets ready to head into his third season with the program. The California native was one of 11 players from the Pac-12 to be named to the Bednarik Award watch list Monday morning and it is certainly well earned by the UA linebacker. Schooler was one of the best linebackers in the conference in the 2018 season finishing the year with nearly 120 tackles to go with 21.5 tackles for loss. That second number was good enough for the fifth-best season in the tackles for loss category in school history. His 1.79 tackles for loss per game last season was best among Power Five players. While he was not named to one of the conference's postseason teams, Schooler's impressive sophomore season helped earn him a spot on the Associated Press' All-Pac-12 first-team. The Bednarik Award has been around since 1995 and will announce its semifinalists Oct. 29 with the finalists being announced Nov. 25. Wright won the award as part of his trophy haul in the 2014 season.