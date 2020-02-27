Former Arizona linebacker Sterling Lewis has died after a battle with Valley fever his high school coach confirmed via social media on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old from Texas played for the Wildcats during the 2008 and 2009 seasons amassing 98 tackles, three sacks and an interception in those two years at Arizona. Both teams he played on finished with bowl appearances as he played in both the Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl after transferring to UA from Blinn College in Texas.

“The Arizona Football Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Sterling Lewis," current UA head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a statement released by the program. "The entire football program would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sterling’s family and friends. His contagious passion, energy and enthusiasm will be missed.”

Lewis had been hospitalized earlier in the month when the flu-like symptoms eventually turned into pneumonia resulting in the former UA linebacker having to put into a medically-induced coma according to a GoFundMe page set up to help relieve the financial burden of Lewis' family.

Valley fever is a fungal infection that affects the lungs and according to the Mayo Clinic "the fungi that cause valley fever — Coccidioides immitis or Coccidioides posadasii — thrive in the arid desert soils of southern Arizona, Nevada, northern Mexico and California's San Joaquin Valley. They're also endemic to New Mexico, Texas, and parts of Central and South America — areas with mild winters and arid summers."

Sterling is survived by his wife, Ashley, and two sons.