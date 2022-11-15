Arizona had a chance to reach a bowl game in 2018, the freshman season for Christian Young but a blown 40-21 lead in the final quarter of the Territorial Cup cost the Wildcats their chance of winning their sixth game that season.

"Going to a bowl game is something like no other," Young said. "Bonding with your teammates after the postseason, things like that I feel would be a great opportunity just to keep the season alive and go play in the postseason."