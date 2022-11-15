Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
After winning one game the past two years entering this season, the hope was simply to see progression for Arizona this season in year two under head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats have seen that and more this year as last week's upset win over UCLA puts UA in position to have a chance to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2017.
Arizona had a chance to reach a bowl game in 2018, the freshman season for Christian Young but a blown 40-21 lead in the final quarter of the Territorial Cup cost the Wildcats their chance of winning their sixth game that season.
"Going to a bowl game is something like no other," Young said. "Bonding with your teammates after the postseason, things like that I feel would be a great opportunity just to keep the season alive and go play in the postseason."
