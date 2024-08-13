You won't find a better basketball rivalry in the West than UCLA and Arizona. The longtime conference foes are beginning their time in different leagues this year with the Bruins joining the Big Ten and the Wildcats off to the Big 12 this summer.

But, the programs have announced their plan to continue the rivalry into the next phase of college athletics.

UCLA and Arizona will meet three times over the next four seasons after announcing a new series between the programs that will open up Dec. 14 with a matchup in the desert at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

All three matchups will take place on a neutral court with the second game coming in 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the site of several duels between the two programs during their time in the Pac-12.

The game will be part of the Hall of Fame Series.

After a break in 2026, the two teams will meet again in 2027 at a yet-to-be-determined site in Los Angeles.

"We are happy to work alongside UCLA to keep this series on the schedule moving forward," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement released by the program Tuesday. "For decades, Arizona-UCLA games have meant so much to our players, coaches, and fans across the country. Icons in the game of basketball have made this rivalry into one of the best in college basketball, and we look forward to adding the next chapters in the years to come."

The Bruins hold the all-time lead with Arizona, 63-50, in a series that has spanned more than 100 years. The two programs first squared off on the hardwood in 1923 before meeting a handful of times in the 1950s and 60s before meeting yearly beginning in 1979.

“We look forward to facing Arizona next season in Phoenix,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement from the program announcing the news. “It’s a win-win situation for both UCLA and Arizona, as we want to preserve what has turned into a fantastic basketball rivalry out West. These are two schools with strong basketball traditions and passionate fan bases, and it’s important for us to find ways to continue playing each other.

"I have a lot of respect for Tommy Lloyd and the job that he has done the past three seasons at Arizona. His teams are talented and well-coached. Adding Arizona to our schedule next season will help our team as we move into Big Ten Conference play.”

The two programs finished their time in the Pac-12 with the most wins in the conference and were the last two teams in the conference to win a national title.

TV designation and a tip-off time for the meeting in December will come a later date.