Being recruited by Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings out of high school when Cummings was at San Jose State, was only the connection wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig had to the Wildcats before signing with the Colorado Buffaloes, where he would play three seasons before transferring to the UA in May.

“Montana has been awesome,” Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said. “…He’s been a great teammate so far which is all you can ask for a new guy.”

After three years in Boulder, the UA football program’s connection grew stronger with Lemonious-Craig when he was entering the transfer portal, as both parties had each other’s best interest in mind — the Wildcats get a third receiver and the 6-foot-2 junior receiver gets a better opportunity at blending in.

“For me, when I jumped in the portal, it was more so where just where the best fit for me was and I wanted to go with my first mind in terms of being able to fit into an offense and have a role.”