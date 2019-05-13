he Arizona Wildcats (24-24, 12-14) resumed Saturday night’s game against the USC Trojans (20-16-1, 9-13-1) on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field and came away victorious, 8-5. The series finale – scheduled to begin following the conclusion of the resumed game – was cancelled due to weather.

Prior to the game the Wildcats three rostered seniors – outfielder Justin Wylie, left-handed pitcher Avery Weems, and right-handed pitcher Cameron Haskell – were joined by their family and friends to be honored in an annual senior day ceremony.

Once noon rolled around, the Cats and Trojans picked up where they left off on Saturday night: With USC leading 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning and the bases loaded for Arizona’s Tony Bullard. The Trojans escaped the jam, but Arizona quickly tied the game in the next inning on a two-run home run from Ryan Holgate.

The Wildcats scored five more down the stretch run, including a three-run fourth inning, to secure a two-game sweep of the Trojans.

Eight members of Arizona’s original lineup notched a hit in the game, led by multi-hit efforts from Austin Wells (2x3, 2 R, 2 BB) and Branden Boissiere (2x3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB). Boissiere, a freshman, now sports a remarkable conference batting average of .412 in 51 at-bats.

Andrew Nardi started the game for the Wildcats on Saturday, but was removed from the game for Quinn Flanagan when it resumed on Sunday afternoon. Flanagan worked 5.1 innings and allowed just two runs on five hits while earning the win, moving to 6-3 on the year. Vince Vannelle closed out the game for the Cats, tossing 1.2 shutout frames and earning his second save of the season.

Following the conclusion of the first game, inclement weather in the area of Hi Corbett Field caused the series finale to be cancelled. While the game with USC will not be rescheduled, Arizona will still look to add a 56th game to their schedule in the upcoming weeks.

The Wildcats finished the season with a home conference record of 11-3.