The Arizona Wildcats (10-7, 0-1) dropped their Pac-12 Conference opener to the Utah Utes (7-6, 1-0) by a final score of 21-10 on Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The Cats rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh but could not completely close the gap the Utes had built.

Arizona’s offense collected 14 base hits and drew six walks, with five players contributing multi-hit games and four driving in multiple runs.

Third baseman Nick Quintana led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one double, two RBI, and one walk. Quintana is now hitting .295 on the season.

Also chipping in on offense was left fielder Donta Williams (2x3, RBI, BB), second baseman Dayton Dooney (2x2, 2B, RBI), catcher Austin Wells (2x5, R), shortstop Jacob Blas (2x5, R, 2 RBI), center fielder Tate Soderstrom (1x2, R, 3B, 2 RBI), and right fielder Ryan Holgate (1x3, R, 2B, 2 RBI).

Arizona starting pitcher Avery Weems (2-1) took the loss, while George Arias Jr., Preston Price, and Cameron Haskell all made relief appearances.