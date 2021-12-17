Tyler Martin 'truly believing in the vision' sold him on signing at Arizona
Arizona's first recruiting class under head coach Jedd Fisch has the fan base excited about the future. The Wildcats added signatures from several high-profile recruits Wednesday, and one of the prospects at the top of the list is Massachusetts linebacker Tyler Martin.
The one-time Michigan commit built a great connection with former defensive coordinator Don Brown that was so strong Martin committed to play for Brown at two different schools. So, when Brown left UA at the end of the season to become the head coach at UMass there was plenty of questions about what would happen to Martin.
The high-level inside linebacker, who currently ranks as the sixth-best prospect in his home state, eventually had an opportunity to meet new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen during the recent contact period.
That meeting coupled with his continued to desire to want to be part of what Fisch is building at Arizona won out.
