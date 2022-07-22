Two-way SoCal athlete Nick Fernandez recap's June visit to Arizona
San Pedro, California athlete Nick Fernandez was finally able to make it out to Arizona late last month as he took an official visit to see the Wildcats in person. Jedd Fisch's program offered the 6-foot-4 athlete recruit back in May, but the relationship between UA and Fernandez moved quickly leading to his trip to Tucson.
The versatile two-way recruit has plenty of options on the table including Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, San Jose State among others plus he has the opportunity to play at some Ivy League schools well.
“Everything’s a blessing,” he said. “It makes me feel that I’m worth something now, and how all this hard work I’ve done late night working out, staying later after practice and all that stuff. Makes me feel good because it’s all paying off right now. I’m loving everything that’s happening right now for sure.”
Fernandez continues to sort through the schools on his offer list, but getting an opportunity to take a visit to Arizona was important. It helped him become more familiar with the Wildcats, and gave him time to get a better understanding of the team and coaching staff.
“Oh man, it was a great first experience ever,” he said of the trip to Arizona. “The food, the way they took care of me. The coaches in general were amazing. I’ve never seen coaches like that for sure. The way the coaches were with their players was awesome. It was really awesome. Especially at that high of a football level for the coaches to be like that was really comforting to see.
“Seeing the facilities, seeing the academics, seeing what NIL can do at that place, being able to hang out with the players was amazing. Being able to see their apartments and their dorms. Seeing what they do on their film and how they run their defense, and seeing what I can bring to that team and what I can do for them it was awesome.”
