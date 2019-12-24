The holiday season has brought the recruiting world to a halt, but there are always a few things worth monitoring as the new year is about to arrive. In this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we take a dive into the on-going recruitment of Ziaire Williams, the latest with Kyree Walker, along with 2020 pursuits of Marquette and Texas A&M. MORE: News on Josh Christopher, Jalen Terry



2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

Ziaire Williams...... when and to where if you picked today — bh-unc-fan (@bdheelfan) December 22, 2019

Arizona. The Wildcats have been my FutureCast selection for over a month now and nothing has made me change my prediction. Ziaire Williams caught up with our Krysten Peek last week and just as I had suspected, he will likely take an official visit to Oregon in the coming weeks before making his college commitment during the winter. North Carolina is all but out for Williams if he decides to commit before the late signing period, especially seeing that the Tar Heels are currently out of scholarships. Stanford is heavily under consideration, as is USC. UCLA would love to have him but no one has picked up more ground since the summer completed than the Wildcats. However, keep an eye on Williams and the overseas path as the professional route has become a bit more intriguing for the five-star.

*****

Kyree Walker? — Riley (@Riley_McFerran) December 22, 2019

Kyree Walker is in no man’s land. He has not represented the Hillcrest Prep program for over a month and while there was a belief that he was going to play overseas this winter, that opportunity has come and gone. Rather, it is likely that he enrolls in college for the spring semester, redshirts the remainder of the year, and then begins his college playing career next fall. Where that take place is up for debate. The two most discussed suitors for him have been Arkansas and Western Kentucky with the Hawgs garnering most of the talk. Might a darkhorse work their way into the picture, as in Michigan? It is always a possibility but for now, Arkansas and WKU are the two spots to monitor.

*****

Thoughts on Karim Mane potential fit with Marquette 2020 class #TwitterTuesday #mubb — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) December 23, 2019

Karim Mane (https://rivals.com)

Let me say this first; things are far from complete in the recruitment of Karim Mane, so while he might make for a good fit at Marquette, defeating Alabama, DePaul, Maryland, Memphis and Michigan State will not be easy. If he does decide on the Golden Eagles, while filling the shoes of Markus Howard will not be easy, this is one of the best scorers that the college game has seen this decade, Mane has the talent and abilities to erase some of the void left by the All-American. Mane wants the ball in his hands early and often next year; Marquette is one of the few that can offer such an opportunity. Mane’s size and versatility allows for him to play a variety of positions along the perimeter and while his shot making is not that of a Howard-type, his toughness and ability to get to the foul line neutralizes his perimeter shot-making inconsistencies to an extent. While he would be a great win for the Golden Eagles, let’s not slight Marquette’s backcourt as is. I love Dexter Akanno’s abilities on the defensive end, Koby McEwen’s well-rounded approach, and that Greg Elliott and Symir Torrence have what it takes to take on a giant role in Steve Wojciechowski’s offense.

*****

What are realistic targets for Buzz to close out for TAMU’s class this cycle? #TwitterTuesday — Farmers Fight! 👍🏼 (@HowdyAgsSEC) December 23, 2019

Texas A&M is far from done with its 2020 class. While Aggies’ fans should feel excited about what they have headed their way next year, especially with four-star guar Hassan Diarra, reinforcements are needed in College Station. Last week, the Aggies offered Abou Ousmane. He doesn’t have much of a recruitment but the former Cleveland State recruit has had a solid showing this season and comes in the mold of former Marquette standout Davante Gardner, a Buzz Williams favorite. A big is a must, especially after missing on Javonte Brown-Ferguson this fall. I wouldn’t be surprised if it hits the junior college ranks for a frontline piece, too. A&M also wants a versatile wing-forward that can make shots and defend various positions. Darius Miles is one name to keep an eye on, as are David N’Guessan and Femi Odukale. Another guard is possible and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Aggies add at least three more to their 2020 class.

*****

Despite claiming multiple times he is sticking in the 2021 class, Banchero is still rumored to reclassify. Is there real smoke there or just the continued perpetuation of a rumor? Any other legit big men reclass options? — Cody Lockhart (@lockhart_uk) December 23, 2019