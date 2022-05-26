TV designations, kickoff times set for several Arizona games

Arizona's matchups against Mississippi State (Sept. 10) and North Dakota State (Sept. 17) will both kick off at 8 p.m. MST and be televised by FS1.

Thursday, it was revealed that all of UA's nonconference games will be televised nationally.

A wave of updated TV designations and kickoff times were released across college football on Thursday, and now Arizona's entire nonconference schedule is known. It was announced Wednesday that the Wildcats would open the season with a 12:30 p.m. MST kickoff against San Diego State on CBS to help christen the Aztecs' new stadium.

As of now most of the conference schedule is yet to be decided, but one other matchup that was officially given a kickoff time Thursday is the Territorial Cup game between the Wildcats and rival Arizona State.

The annual meeting was already scheduled to take place the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, but that matchup will also now be nationally televised by FS1 and kick off in the afternoon at 1 p.m. MST.

This year's meeting between the in-state rivals returns to Tucson. In all, the Wildcats will host seven home games on the new turf at Arizona Stadium this season.

In addition to three of the teams mentioned above, UA will have home games against Colorado (Oct. 1), Oregon (Oct. 8), USC (Oct. 29) and Washington State (Nov. 19).

Cal (Sept. 24), Washington (Oct. 15), Utah (Nov. 5) and UCLA (Nov. 12) will be the four conference road games for the Wildcats this year.

UA finished the 2021 season with a 1-11 record but has gone through several changes with its roster including bringing in the top-ranked recruiting class (Rivals) in the Pac-12.

Jedd Fisch is headed into his second season as the program's head coach.

The remainder of UA's schedule will be released throughout the season with an advance notice of either 12 or six days.