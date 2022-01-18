Turnovers a growing issue for No. 3 Arizona
This season, No. 3 Arizona (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) has been one of the top offenses in college basketball, with the team ranking No. 1 in assists-per-game, No. 2 in scoring offense and No. 8 in field goal% according to the NCAA's official stat-chart.
Even with the Wildcats' offense rolling and the defense playing at a high-level, there is a growing problem with Tommy Lloyd's team that has come up over Arizona's last four games.
The growing issue for Arizona is turnovers, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 70 times of their last four games for an average of 17.5 turnovers a game during that stretch.
