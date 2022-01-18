 GOAZCATS - Turnovers a growing issue for No. 3 Arizona
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 18:23:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Turnovers a growing issue for No. 3 Arizona

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

This season, No. 3 Arizona (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) has been one of the top offenses in college basketball, with the team ranking No. 1 in assists-per-game, No. 2 in scoring offense and No. 8 in field goal% according to the NCAA's official stat-chart.

Even with the Wildcats' offense rolling and the defense playing at a high-level, there is a growing problem with Tommy Lloyd's team that has come up over Arizona's last four games.

The growing issue for Arizona is turnovers, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 70 times of their last four games for an average of 17.5 turnovers a game during that stretch.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}