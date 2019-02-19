Jacobe Covington was born in Tucson and he still feels a strong connection to the city. The Scottsdale-Saguaro standout defensive back has a plenty of opportunities to leave the state of Arizona for his college career, but staying close to home is something that is going to weigh heavy on his mind as he continues to make his way through the recruiting process.

Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats’ coaching staff have made the four-star recruit a priority in the 2020 class as the goal of keeping more in-state talent home continues to play out. Arizona has put even more emphasis on keeping players home in the current recruiting cycle and for Covington that is a big deal.

He said as of now the Wildcats are part of his top five although he doesn’t an offical list as of now. The Wildcats have done a good job of continuing to make headway with the 6-foot-2 defensive back and his relationship is strong with the UA staff.

Covington was recently on campus for another visit recently when the ‘Cats held their in-state recruit junior day last month and he continues to have a positive feeling about the program.

“I was born in Tucson, actually, and they talk with my family and they talk with my mom,” Covington said about the relationship with UA. “I have a great relationship with them. Couch Meat (Demetrice Martin), he’s like a father figure and he’s a good guy. We chop it up all the time and we call each other.”

It’s clear when speaking with Covington what he’s saying is not just recruiting talk. There is a genuine interest and connection he has with the program and as one of the top prospects in the state it is certainly something the Wildcats will continue to build on moving forward.

“It’s like home,” the seventh-rated recruit in Arizona said. “I know they treat me like family and they tell me I’m a high priority and everything. I love it down there.”