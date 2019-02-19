Tucson, UA feels like a second home for 4-star DB Jacobe Covington
Jacobe Covington was born in Tucson and he still feels a strong connection to the city. The Scottsdale-Saguaro standout defensive back has a plenty of opportunities to leave the state of Arizona for his college career, but staying close to home is something that is going to weigh heavy on his mind as he continues to make his way through the recruiting process.
Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats’ coaching staff have made the four-star recruit a priority in the 2020 class as the goal of keeping more in-state talent home continues to play out. Arizona has put even more emphasis on keeping players home in the current recruiting cycle and for Covington that is a big deal.
He said as of now the Wildcats are part of his top five although he doesn’t an offical list as of now. The Wildcats have done a good job of continuing to make headway with the 6-foot-2 defensive back and his relationship is strong with the UA staff.
Covington was recently on campus for another visit recently when the ‘Cats held their in-state recruit junior day last month and he continues to have a positive feeling about the program.
“I was born in Tucson, actually, and they talk with my family and they talk with my mom,” Covington said about the relationship with UA. “I have a great relationship with them. Couch Meat (Demetrice Martin), he’s like a father figure and he’s a good guy. We chop it up all the time and we call each other.”
It’s clear when speaking with Covington what he’s saying is not just recruiting talk. There is a genuine interest and connection he has with the program and as one of the top prospects in the state it is certainly something the Wildcats will continue to build on moving forward.
“It’s like home,” the seventh-rated recruit in Arizona said. “I know they treat me like family and they tell me I’m a high priority and everything. I love it down there.”
Because it is an easy trip for him to make over to UA the junior safety has already been able to get a good feel for how he would possibly fit into the defense down in Tucson through his many conversations with the coaching staff.
“They talk to me all the time and we talk about that all the time,” he said. “They actually ask me all the time if I want to play corner or safety because they know I can play both. I love it down there. They tell me I can fit the program.”
Covington’s situation is different than many other prospects since he has family in Tucson and it’s less of a recruiting visit meaning his trips to campus revolve more around building a personal relationship with the program than simply seeing facilities and meeting the coaches.
“I’ve already found that it’s like home over there,” he said. “So, I’m always relaxed when I go out there and I’m always happy to go there to see them.”
Covington visited UCLA over the weekend and he has offers from schools such as USC, Nebraska, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon and Michigan State on his offer list as well. Despite all those options to leave Arizona for his college career there is something to be said for staying near his family and he is not taking his option with the Wildcats off the table.
“That’s very important, I know that for a fact,” he said. “That’s a very important thing.”
The four-star prospect said that being at a school that provides comfort plus “lots of competition and top athletes” on the field are two things at the top of his list of wants when it comes to eventually picking his final college.
He said he isn’t sure when he will visit UA next but he is hoping to get back to campus in the next couple weeks and he said he will continue to make more visits to the school this spring.