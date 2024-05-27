Tucson Regional is set as Arizona starts its journey in the postseason
After winning the Pac-12 regular season title and then the conference tournament, Arizona was in a position to potentially host a regional in the upcoming NCAA postseason and on Sunday night, the Wildcats learned that they were selected to host a regional marking the first time to program hos done so since the 2021 season.
Monday morning, the Wildcats learned who they would be hosting in the Tucson Regional with the teams being announced on ESPN2. The teams coming to the desert will be GCU, West Virginia and Dallas Baptist.
Arizona will face GCU on Friday while West Virginia plays Dallas Baptist in this double elimination regional.
As the No. 13 overall hosting seed, Arizona if it is able to come out of its regional would play on the road in North Carolina if the top seeds advance. The Tar Heels are the No. 4 overall national seed.
However, a team to keep an eye on in the Chapel Hill Regional is defending national champions LSU, who are coach by former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson.
A lot of scenarios could play out ahead of the Super Regional round. But, an Arizona-LSU showdown in Tucson would be a blockbuster series.
Arizona will face GCU Friday night at 6 p.m. (MST) with the game being streamed on ESPN+.
