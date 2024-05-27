After winning the Pac-12 regular season title and then the conference tournament, Arizona was in a position to potentially host a regional in the upcoming NCAA postseason and on Sunday night, the Wildcats learned that they were selected to host a regional marking the first time to program hos done so since the 2021 season.

Monday morning, the Wildcats learned who they would be hosting in the Tucson Regional with the teams being announced on ESPN2. The teams coming to the desert will be GCU, West Virginia and Dallas Baptist.

Arizona will face GCU on Friday while West Virginia plays Dallas Baptist in this double elimination regional.